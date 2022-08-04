BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have an active weather day ahead of us today. It will be hot, muggy, and stormy.

Temperatures will be climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s today, but it will feel even hotter than that as the dew points rise into the upper 60s and low 70s . . . oppressive humidity! The combination of high temperatures and dew points means that the heat index (the “feels-like” temperature) will be in the upper 90s, close to 100°. Slow down and take it easy today.

The other ingredient of today’s weather will be a line of showers & thunderstorms coming through from west to east during the late morning in northern NY, VT in the afternoon, and eastern VT into NH during the evening hours. Some of those thunderstorms could pack a punch, with locally heavy downpours, possible damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and possible hail.

It will still be unsettled with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon & evening, mainly in our central and southern areas. Temperatures will be down just a notch, but it will still remain humid.

The heat comes back over the weekend, and we will, once again, be flirting with the 90 degree mark, both on Saturday and Sunday. Each day will be partly sunny, but it will be enough unsettled that there could still be a few showers, and maybe a thunderstorm or two.

A stronger cold front will come through late Monday into Tuesday with more showers & thunderstorms. Once that goes by, the heat & humidity will come down to more reasonable levels for mid-week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking the stormy weather today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.