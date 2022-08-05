Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for $1.66B

A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas, iRobot, will be acquired by Amazon.(Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.66 billion.

The company sells its robots worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum.

Amazon said it will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction that will include iRobot’s net debt of about $275.6 million. The deal is subject to approval by shareholders and regulators.

Upon completion, iRobot’s CEO, Colin Angle, will remain in his position.

Separately, Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot reported its quarterly results. Revenue plunged 30% on order reductions and delays, and the company announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police carried out a drug raid in Montpelier on Thursday.
Police carry out drug raid in Montpelier
Raul Cardona
Police release identities of Bennington homicide victim, suspect
A Vermont man has pleaded guilty to multiple child sex crimes.
Vermont man pleads guilty to child sex crime
Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police in Hartford and shocking...
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. - File photo
Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway

Latest News

The Community Health Center opens Friday.
New Community Health Center opens in Essex Junction
Anyone with the saws should stop using them and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a...
Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after several reports of injuries
Three men were arrested for allegedly holding eight people at gunpoint, kidnapping and robbing...
Springfield kidnapping suspect killed in Bennington homicide
Three men were arrested for allegedly holding eight people at gunpoint, kidnapping and robbing...
Three arrested in connection with kidnapping in Springfield, Vermont
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%