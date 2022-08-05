Analysis: Candidate for US House face off in WCAX debates

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Democratic and Republican candidates for U.S. Congress took the podiums in the WCAX studio this week in two final televised debates before Tuesday’s primary elections.

Middlebury College Political Scientist Matt Dickinson spoke with our Christina Guessferd to break down the highlights. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

