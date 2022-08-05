Ben & Jerry’s says Unilever froze board salaries over Middle East

Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben and Jerry’s says its parent company, Unilever, stopped paying board members’ salaries over a dispute involving sales in the Middle East.

It’s the most recent escalation in the fight over the brand’s bid to stop sales of its products in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

The ice cream maker is suing Unilever to stop operating in those areas, saying operating there is inconsistent with their values.

Unilever took over the brand in 2000 but Ben and Jerry’s five independent board members are not appointed by Unilever.

Board members said in a statement that Unilever’s freeze on their pay is a pressure tactic.

