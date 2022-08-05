Burlington roundabout project running ahead of schedule

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans says a construction project along one of Vermont’s busiest roads is running ahead of schedule.

Starting in mid-September, the traffic pattern on Shelburne Street in Burlington will switch to fully utilize the roundabout.

VTrans says the project is actually now ahead of schedule despite falling behind last year.

There will still be some landscaping that has to happen next spring.

Those involved in the overhaul anticipate the new traffic pattern will help drivers go slower and make it easier for bikers and pedestrians to cross the road.

“We’re hoping that the installation of the roundabout will actually solve a lot of the safety issues the intersection has experienced for the last quarter of a century,” said Michael LaCroix, the project manager for VTrans.

VTrans asks people to drive slowly through the construction zone as work continues.

