Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.

It appears a car and a motorcycle collided, and the motorcycle flew through the air and smashed into the windshield of a Nissan, where it was embedded.

One person was airlifted to the hospital, another was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police said they expected Route 16 at the intersection of Route 5 to be closed for a while.

