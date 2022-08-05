Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.

It appears a car and a motorcycle collided, and the motorcycle flew through the air and smashed into the windshield of a Nissan, where it was embedded.

One person was airlifted to the hospital, another was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police said they expected Route 16 at the intersection of Route 5 to be closed for a while.

