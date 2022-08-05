GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years

FILE - Mark D'Amico listens during his court arraignment in Burlington County Superior Court in...
FILE - Mark D'Amico listens during his court arraignment in Burlington County Superior Court in Mount Holly, N.J., May 28, 2019. D'Amico, of New Jersey, who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(AP) - A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to prison.

A judge in Burlington County sentenced Mark D’Amico to five years in state prison on Friday.

D’Amico admitted concocting the feel-good tale in 2017 about Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving $20 to help Katelyn McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say the three had met previously and cooked up the scheme.

McClure and Bobbitt also have pleaded guilty. D’Amico also pleaded guilty to separate federal charges, and his sentences will run concurrently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

