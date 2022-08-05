Health officials warn New Yorkers about rabies

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County Public Health is reporting its first case of rabies in a bat in a Malone home.

This, after two rabid gray foxes encountered in Essex County, in June and July.

Health Officials are reminding residents to get your regular rabies shot. Some signs an animal may have the fatal disease are aggression and frothing at the mouth. If you are exposed, wash any wounds and go see a doctor.

Officials are hosting a rabies clinic at the Saranac Lake Fire Department next Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.