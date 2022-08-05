Health officials warn New Yorkers about rabies

Bat in Franklin County tests positive for rabies(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County Public Health is reporting its first case of rabies in a bat in a Malone home.

This, after two rabid gray foxes encountered in Essex County, in June and July.

Health Officials are reminding residents to get your regular rabies shot. Some signs an animal may have the fatal disease are aggression and frothing at the mouth. If you are exposed, wash any wounds and go see a doctor.

Officials are hosting a rabies clinic at the Saranac Lake Fire Department next Thursday night.

