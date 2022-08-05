Last puppy found after three were stolen from Coventry, Vermont

COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police say three six-week-old mixed German shepherd and black and tan coonhound puppies were taken from their outdoor enclosure back on July 25th.

20-year-old Tamieka Demo is accused of taking them and is scheduled to be in court next month.

Two of the puppies were found at a property on Route 105 in Newport Center, but officers say they couldn’t find the third.

Now, they report the dog was found, but we don’t know where.

