Last puppy found after three were stolen from Coventry, Vermont

Three puppies were stolen from a home in Coventry, Vermont, the last one has been accounted for
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police say three six-week-old mixed German shepherd and black and tan coonhound puppies were taken from their outdoor enclosure back on July 25th.

20-year-old Tamieka Demo is accused of taking them and is scheduled to be in court next month.

Two of the puppies were found at a property on Route 105 in Newport Center, but officers say they couldn’t find the third.

Now, they report the dog was found, but we don’t know where.

