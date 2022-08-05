New Community Health Center opens in Essex Junction

The Community Health Center opens Friday.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Community members are celebrating the grand opening of a new health center Saturday.

It’s another expansion of The Community Health Centers (CHC), this time in Essex Junction.

Doctors say they realized thousands of people were interested in accessing their care, from same-day visits, to regular appointments with physicians, nurse practitioners, chronic disease management, dental, behavioral health, pharmacists, nutrition and more.

CHC says Essex has the highest number of CHC patients, second only to Burlington, making the Junction a perfect fit for its newest location.

Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss interviewed Dr. Heather Stein about how people can access the care. Watch the video above.

