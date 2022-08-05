N.H. senator passes legislation to increase child abuse awareness and reporting

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A new bipartisan bill focuses on preventing child abuse.

Democratic New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan teamed up with Republican Texas Senator John Coryn on legislation to help people who work with children recognize signs of child abuse.

The bill is named after Jenna Quinn, a Texan, and child abuse survivor.

Hassan says it will help save children’s lives, by authorizing grants to boost training for adults who work with children.

The bill passed in the Senate and will now be considered by the House.

