NYC man charged in fatal shooting over cold fries tied to 2020 murder

The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October...
The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October 2020.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) – A 20-year-old man in New York is accused of fatally shooting a McDonald’s employee during a dispute over cold fries earlier this week.

While Michael Morgan, 20, was being questioned over Monday’s shooting, he implicated himself in a 2020 murder in Brooklyn.

As a result, the NYPD formally charged Morgan with the murder of 28-year-old Kevin Holloman in October 2020.

The crime scene is just six blocks from where Morgan shot a McDonald’s employee in the neck Monday.

Police said Friday the McDonald’s employee died, according to WABC. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police carried out a drug raid in Montpelier on Thursday.
Police carry out drug raid in Montpelier
Raul Cardona
Police release identities of Bennington homicide victim, suspect
A Vermont man has pleaded guilty to multiple child sex crimes.
Vermont man pleads guilty to child sex crime
Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police in Hartford and shocking...
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. - File photo
Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway

Latest News

Police in Henry County, Georgia are searching for a man accused of shoplifting who people say...
Police searching for Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of stealing from Home Depot
Two people are dead and two others injured after a lightning strike at a Washington park near...
Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
rattlesnake
Rutland woman warning other hikers about timber rattlesnakes
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit