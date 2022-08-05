Springfield kidnapping suspect killed in Bennington homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -Three Springfield kidnapping suspects will be in court Friday, but the fourth was killed in a homicide in Bennington.

Police say July 30, Jesse LaFlam, Christopher Merritt, Zachary Russell and Patrick Mullinnex went into a home on Stanley Road in Springfield.

They’re accused of restraining and assaulting the home owner at gunpoint, as well as four other adults and three children.

Police say then one of the men was kidnapped, robbed and held at at location on Cummings Road in Chester. He escaped with minor injuries.

LaFlam, Merrit and Russell are expected to be charged with kidnapping, assault and robbery; aggravated assault; burglary; and interference with access to emergency services.

But police say Mullinnex was the victim of a homicide that happened Wednesday. The suspect in that shooting is still on the run.

