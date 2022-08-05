Springfield kidnapping suspect killed in Bennington homicide

Three men were arrested for allegedly holding eight people at gunpoint, kidnapping and robbing one man
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -Three Springfield kidnapping suspects will be in court Friday, but the fourth was killed in a homicide in Bennington.

Police say July 30, Jesse LaFlam, Christopher Merritt, Zachary Russell and Patrick Mullinnex went into a home on Stanley Road in Springfield.

They’re accused of restraining and assaulting the home owner at gunpoint, as well as four other adults and three children.

Police say then one of the men was kidnapped, robbed and held at at location on Cummings Road in Chester. He escaped with minor injuries.

LaFlam, Merrit and Russell are expected to be charged with kidnapping, assault and robbery; aggravated assault; burglary; and interference with access to emergency services.

But police say Mullinnex was the victim of a homicide that happened Wednesday. The suspect in that shooting is still on the run.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police carried out a drug raid in Montpelier on Thursday.
Police carry out drug raid in Montpelier
Raul Cardona
Police release identities of Bennington homicide victim, suspect
A Vermont man has pleaded guilty to multiple child sex crimes.
Vermont man pleads guilty to child sex crime
Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police in Hartford and shocking...
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner. - File photo
Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner giveaway

Latest News

The Community Health Center opens Friday.
New Community Health Center opens in Essex Junction
Three men were arrested for allegedly holding eight people at gunpoint, kidnapping and robbing...
Three arrested in connection with kidnapping in Springfield, Vermont
Sen. Maggie Hassan passed a bill with other senators to increase funding to make child abuse...
N.H. senator passes legislation to increase child abuse awareness and reporting
The Historical Society is collecting artifacts and accounts of the COVID-19 pandemic experience...
Vermont Historical Society is creating an oral history of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont