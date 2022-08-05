Vermont Historical Society is creating an oral history of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vermont

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society is saving COVID-19 memories and asking for Vermonters’ input.

The group has been collecting things like journal entries, masks, vaccine vials, pictures, and poems. They plan to interview hundreds of Vermonters who lived through the pandemic.

Now, they’re working on an oral history initiative called Collecting COVID-19: A Vermont Story.

The project will include a database of interviews, a companion book, and a limited-run podcast.

The Vermont Historical Society will be working on this for the next three years, after securing a more than $130,000 grant.

They also keep records of the 1918 flu epidemic, the goal of this new initiative is to provide information and education for future generations.

