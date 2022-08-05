BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heat and humidity will return for the weekend with the chance for a few scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Saturday and Sunday for the Champlain Valley and western Vermont for heat index values reaching the mid to upper 90s. Take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water if you plan to be outside for any extended period of time. Late day showers and thunderstorms each day will be widely scattered, but may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Look for a better chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will cross the region with periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms developing late on Monday and continuing into Monday night and early Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler early next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Nice weather will be back for the middle and end of next week. Skies will be partly sunny on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Humidity will be reasonable with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Keep cool and have a great weekend.

