BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! This first work week of August is going to end up with some weather action today. Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be roaming around today with some heavy downpours and lots of lightning & thunder. Our northern areas will get the brunt of this during the morning hours, but then all that activity will be shifting southward into our central & southern areas.

It will get hot over the weekend with temperatures topping out in the low 90s for most of us. Both Saturday & Sunday will be partly sunny, but there is also the chance for a few showers & thunderstorms to be popping up.

There will be a better chance for more widespread and organized thunderstorm activity late Monday into early Tuesday as a frontal system comes through from west to east.

Once that system goes by, we will finally settle down and cool down just a bit as we head into mid-week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will closely monitoring the stormy weather today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air & online. -Gary

