FACT Program brings new collaboration to keep people out of prison

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Collaboration is key and will be on full display as Vermont tries to keep people out of prison.

The corrections and mental health departments are teaming with pathways Vermont to assist people leaving jail who are considered at risk of re-offending.

The assistance will come through the FACT practice, or forensic assertive community treatment. It’s a federally recognized program that has been successful in treating people with mental health and or substance use challenges who have been in and out of the system.

“As a department, when we look at the incarcerated population our top priority is really serving those needs because we think that will help break down those reasons folks get incarcerated in the first place,” said Nick Deml, The Vermont Corrections Commissioner.

The team at pathways Vermont will be providing those receiving fact treatments with direct service providers and case management.

The team will include probation, parole, and community correctional officers.

Social service agencies and healthcare providers will also be involved in the wider treatment team.

