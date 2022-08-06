Monsters break own league record with 43rd win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters have set a new Future’s League record with their 43rd win of the regular season, eclipsing the mark set by...the Vermont Lake Monsters.

The 2022 Monsters rallied from an early deficit Friday night at Centennial to defeat Worcester 10-2, surpassing last year’s record win total.

Nick Berger helped Vermont escape a no-outs, bases loaded jam in the top of the second and then watched as Jimmy Evans would deliver the home team its first lead in the bottom half. Seven more unanswered runs would follow for the eventual final score.

Vermont will have two more chances to pad the record, as they face Brockton back to back nights to close the regular season. The Monsters will open the playoffs at home against an opponent to be determined on Monday night.

