Point to Point fundraiser makes debut in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Point to Point fundraiser for the Vermont Food Bank was packed Saturday, riders and runners were excited to be in-person. It was the first time that the event took place in Montpelier, in front of the state house. Over 300 people registered for the event, and close to a thousand donations were given before the races started.

Vermont Food Bank says this is the biggest in-person event of the year for them that has raised over 2 million dollars in the last 21 years.

Participants were excited to attend Saturday’s races as the last two years have been online and runners say its nice to get active for a good cause.

“That idea of using cycling to promote social services. Help and support good causes. Food insecurities issues are just rampant. We all deal with them both in our professional lives. We know people that deal with it in their personal lives. Covid only made that worse and more prominent,” said a participant from Boston, Brian O’Donnell.

If you did not go to the event but still want to donate you have until August 19th. Visit: https://www.thepointtopoint.org/donate

