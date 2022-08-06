Vermont Historical Society to chronicle COVID

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society will be chronicling COVID’s impact on the state. They recently received a grant to document the state’s response and experiences in an oral history project.

They’ll be interviewing more than 100 Vermonters in varying careers and stages of life.

The Historical Society’s Director of Collections Amanda Gustin says a lot of people turned to them for information about the 1918 flu pandemic when COVID first hit.

While there was a lot there, they’re hoping to keep an even better record of COVID.

“I think there are so many historical events we wished someone had looked around and asked people how they felt about them and preserved it in a certain way, so we’re doing that now,” Gustin said.

In addition to a limited podcast, the members will be putting the writing of the accounts they receive into a book.

They expect to complete this project by 2024.

