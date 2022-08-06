What to do: Saturday, August 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, August 6, 2022.

There will be plenty of, “clowning around” on Church Street this weekend, as the annual Festival of Fools makes it’s return to the Queen City.

The event features street performers from around the globe, many participating in street theatre and performances on Church Street and in Burlington’s City Hall Park.

Performances kick off starting at 11:00 a.m. today. Several events are happening at various locations throughout the day. A full schedule can be found here.

In Danville, today is the 91st Danville Community Fair.

The one day event kicks off starting at 9:00 a.m. with the Bear Crawl 5k. That will be followed by the Grand Street parade at 11:00 a.m.

There will also be live music throughout the day, tons of food, dancing, and games for all ages.

The Danville Chamber of Commerce says their theme this year is “embracing our future” and there is no entry fee. Visitors can buy tickets to be entered into a raffle, to win cash prizes.

It’s Open House day at UVM’s Morgan Horse Farm in Weybridge.

During the event, visitors will be given the opportunity to learn more about the horses on the farm, pet and interact with the animals, and take part in other educational opportunities in the main barn.

Presentations start at 10:00 a.m. and will go until noon. The event is expected to wrap up around 2:30 p.m. and is free for everyone.

