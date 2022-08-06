Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have another hazy, hot and humid day on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The dew points will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s, making for a heat index of 95 to 100 degrees in spots. So once again if you’re outdoors, make sure to take it easy and drink plenty of water. Like Saturday, a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

A slow-moving cold front will sag into the region on Monday, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Though severe weather isn’t expected at this point, heavy downpours are expected into Monday night. We’ll keep an eye on it. It will be cooler but still humid, with highs in the 70s. Showers will continue Tuesday, especially early, with highs in the 70s.

We’ll get a break from the heat and humidity later in the week, with highs mainly in the 70s Wednesday through Saturday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday, otherwise it’s looking quiet. Overnight lows will be pleasant for sleeping, with lows getting into the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timber rattlesnake-File photo
Rutland woman warning other hikers about timber rattlesnakes
A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
Jesse LaFlam, Christopher Merritt and Zachary Russell
3 arrested in Springfield kidnapping; 4th suspect killed in Bennington homicide
Police carried out a drug raid in Montpelier on Thursday.
Police carry out drug raid in Montpelier
Authorities in New Hampshire now say the deaths of a woman and her two children were homicides,...
NH mother, 2 young sons were shot to death, authorities say

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast