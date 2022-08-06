BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have another hazy, hot and humid day on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The dew points will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s, making for a heat index of 95 to 100 degrees in spots. So once again if you’re outdoors, make sure to take it easy and drink plenty of water. Like Saturday, a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

A slow-moving cold front will sag into the region on Monday, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Though severe weather isn’t expected at this point, heavy downpours are expected into Monday night. We’ll keep an eye on it. It will be cooler but still humid, with highs in the 70s. Showers will continue Tuesday, especially early, with highs in the 70s.

We’ll get a break from the heat and humidity later in the week, with highs mainly in the 70s Wednesday through Saturday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday, otherwise it’s looking quiet. Overnight lows will be pleasant for sleeping, with lows getting into the 50s.

