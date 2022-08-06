BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hazy, hot and humid will be the story this weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny and hotter than Friday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s, with some spots having a heat index of 95 to 100 degrees. If you’re outdoors, remember to slow down, take breaks, and drink plenty of water. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible, but most of the region will remain dry. Sunday will be a near-carbon copy of Saturday, with a heat index of 95 to 100 degrees in spots, and a few afternoon thunderstorms. Dew points over the weekend will be in the 60s and 70s.

The week will start off with an active Monday. A slow-moving frontal system will drop into the region, with showers and thunderstorms along that. Though severe weather isn’t expected at this time, some heavy downpours are possible during the day. High temperatures will be cooler, with highs holding in the 70s. It will remain humid, however. Things will settle down a bit on Tuesday, though scattered showers are still expected.

The latter half of the week will bring cooler and less humid weather. Aside from the chance for a few showers Thursday, it is looking pleasant Wednesday through Friday, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.