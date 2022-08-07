Catching up with Middlebury head field hockey coach Katharine DeLorenzo on the upcoming season

Panthers are coming off a four-peat as national champs
Panthers are coming off a four-peat as national champs
By Jake Stansell
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve been out to Kohn Field recently in Middlebury, you may have noticed the field is being completely redone. It will be done in time for the field hockey team’s first home game later in September, but later in August the Panthers will be back to work.

The Panthers are coming off a four-peat as national champions with five titles in the past six seasons. Head coach Katharine DeLorenzo had a simple message about expecting her side to continue to perform at a high level and put together the best brand of field hockey.

“I don’t think you’ll find a Middlebury field hockey team that is scared to lose a game,” DeLorenzo said. “They spend a lot of time thinking about it, they spend a lot of time preparing. It doesn’t mean they don’t believe they can lose -- there’s a big difference. But they’re not scared to.

“We’re never going to have a duplicate player come in the next year, duplicating anyone else. So the goal is to produce another team that will perform to the degree that the previous team did.”

Middlebury opens the 2022 fall season Sept. 6 at Castleton.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timber rattlesnake-File photo
Rutland woman warning other hikers about timber rattlesnakes
A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
Jesse LaFlam, Christopher Merritt and Zachary Russell
3 arrested in Springfield kidnapping; 4th suspect killed in Bennington homicide
Police carried out a drug raid in Montpelier on Thursday.
Police carry out drug raid in Montpelier
Authorities in New Hampshire now say the deaths of a woman and her two children were homicides,...
NH mother, 2 young sons were shot to death, authorities say

Latest News

Vermont rolls Worcester Friday at Centennial to set mark
Monsters break own league record with 43rd win
One of first black players in pro baseball starred in Burlington
Monsters, UVM honor William Clarence Matthews
Vermont wins decisive Game Three, 8-4
‘Neers down Sanford, advance to NECBL Finals
High school and youth players turn out in large numbers
All-Star Football Camps helping to grow sport in Vermont