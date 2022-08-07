Catching up with Middlebury head field hockey coach Katharine DeLorenzo on the upcoming season

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve been out to Kohn Field recently in Middlebury, you may have noticed the field is being completely redone. It will be done in time for the field hockey team’s first home game later in September, but later in August the Panthers will be back to work.

The Panthers are coming off a four-peat as national champions with five titles in the past six seasons. Head coach Katharine DeLorenzo had a simple message about expecting her side to continue to perform at a high level and put together the best brand of field hockey.

“I don’t think you’ll find a Middlebury field hockey team that is scared to lose a game,” DeLorenzo said. “They spend a lot of time thinking about it, they spend a lot of time preparing. It doesn’t mean they don’t believe they can lose -- there’s a big difference. But they’re not scared to.

“We’re never going to have a duplicate player come in the next year, duplicating anyone else. So the goal is to produce another team that will perform to the degree that the previous team did.”

Middlebury opens the 2022 fall season Sept. 6 at Castleton.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.