Charlotte Public Library offers a place to cool off during hot summer days

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Much of the Green Mountain state is under a heat advisory. Cooling centers have been set up to keep people from getting too hot. In Charlotte, the Charlotte Public Library is open to cool down. It’s a relatively new cooling option, and become a designated spot when Vermont Emergency Management issues a heat advisory. They’re also working with their town’s Emergency Management System too. The library says its happy to help.

“It’s part of our mission to provide access to the community and support. Here in Charlotte, we’re quite fortunate to have a very supportive community given to us,” said Maria Wicker of the Charlotte Library.

