Keeping animals at the fair happy in the heat

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People aren’t the only ones who need to cool down in these scorching temperatures either, animals and the Vermonters who take care of them have their own routines. There are dozens of farm and show animals at the Franklin County Fair, so we stopped by the 4-H tent to see how Vermonters cool down their animals. Animal caretakers say they make sure the animals are clipped from their winter coat, get fresh water at least every hour, and that air is circulating in their holding areas.

“We got a simple routine you go through at the last minute, you make sure you know how many classes ahead your are, get some water while you wait, stand in the shade as long as possible until the last minute and head over to the ring,” said Evenlyn Trujaillo of Fern Hill Farm.

When it comes to cows, Trujaillo says that the heat can get them agitated and could cause heat stress, impacting milk production. That’s why they set a lot of time at the fair constantly refilling their water.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timber rattlesnake-File photo
Rutland woman warning other hikers about timber rattlesnakes
A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
Jesse LaFlam, Christopher Merritt and Zachary Russell
3 arrested in Springfield kidnapping; 4th suspect killed in Bennington homicide
Police carried out a drug raid in Montpelier on Thursday.
Police carry out drug raid in Montpelier
Authorities in New Hampshire now say the deaths of a woman and her two children were homicides,...
NH mother, 2 young sons were shot to death, authorities say

Latest News

Charlotte
Charlotte Public Library offers a place to cool off during hot summer days
Work continues on the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park project in Plattsburgh Town.
Progress made on the Battlefield Memorial Gateway project
A home away from home for families of critically ill children has been chosen to get flower...
Vermont Blooms Initiative working to grow healthy spirits
Vermont D.E.C.
Understanding Vermont’s geology one map at a time