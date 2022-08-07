Keeping animals at the fair happy in the heat

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People aren’t the only ones who need to cool down in these scorching temperatures either, animals and the Vermonters who take care of them have their own routines. There are dozens of farm and show animals at the Franklin County Fair, so we stopped by the 4-H tent to see how Vermonters cool down their animals. Animal caretakers say they make sure the animals are clipped from their winter coat, get fresh water at least every hour, and that air is circulating in their holding areas.

“We got a simple routine you go through at the last minute, you make sure you know how many classes ahead your are, get some water while you wait, stand in the shade as long as possible until the last minute and head over to the ring,” said Evenlyn Trujaillo of Fern Hill Farm.

When it comes to cows, Trujaillo says that the heat can get them agitated and could cause heat stress, impacting milk production. That’s why they set a lot of time at the fair constantly refilling their water.

