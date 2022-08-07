Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain

A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain.(Wayne Savage)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.

