Montpelier Police reevaluate responses after reduction in officers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police departments throughout the state are dealing with staffing issues, but one department is now revamping it’s approach when it comes to responding to incidents. Creating what police say is a troubling situation.

“We were hitting a cross roads point that we were looking at an internal implosion if we didn’t do something immediate,” said Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete.

Chief Peete says the department is allowed to have 17 sworn officers, but current staffing levels have plummeted to only 12 officers to respond to emergencies. Chief Peete says low morale and burn out among officers have led to a drastic internal shift.

“The vibe was unmistakable, officers were being a little bit short with one another, officers were coming forward with concerns about not being able to make doctors appointments, appointments with their children, time with their family. It was time for us to look at how do we scale back operations because we getting to the point that we were hemorrhaging people.”

So in response, Chief Peete made the decision to switch the departments focus. Incidents like property crimes, or complaints of suspicious activity will have to wait. But if there’s a risk to public safety officers will answer immediately.

“It’s a road I did not want to go down, very reluctantly, but it was something that we had to do to maintain the health of what’s left with this department. With no prospects coming in,” said Chief Peete.

Some Montpelier residents say they’re concerned about the change.

“It makes me a little uncomfortable, just because I’m hoping the officers can really know what’s going on in different parts of the city and it takes some man power to do that,” said resident Phil Carr.

Others like Sheir Richard, a resident in the city for more than 20 years, feel that based on Montpelier’s size, the city will be able to adjust.

“If you get a sense that you’re not being ignored so if it does take a little bit longer, so long as there is a public sense that yes in time that will be dealt with, that’s not as bad,” said Richard.

Chief Peete says based on the current climate within the profession there’s no timetable for when things will change.

“We were at a point, certain agencies, certain communities that may or may not have had money. Whether in Vermont or outside of Vermont have been using money to lure other folks away. So we’re robbing Peter to pay Paul and effectively there’s nothing left. So now, we’re in a bidding war,” said Peete.

He says they will continue to work with outside agencies, as well as state and local leaders to maintain public safety.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.