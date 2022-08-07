Progress made on the Battlefield Memorial Gateway project

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Work continues on the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Park project in Plattsburgh Town. The project started in 2017 but did see a slowdown during the pandemic The park will honor the regions military history. The park will overlook Crab Island and offer education on the sacrifices made by veterans. Eventually, the town hopes to offer boat tours to Crab and Valcour islands. The project costs six million dollars and is still working to secure all the funds, but the state has stepped in and given $900,000 to the project.

“We know there is so much history in our region that we can’t tell it all there. What we want is to provide a space where they can look at the water, then eventually get on to the water and experience it from a different perspective, but then go to the Clinton county historical association or Fort Ticonderoga or some of the other locations that have a direct connection to those stories as well,” according to Michael Cashman, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor.

The Town hopes to get shovels in the ground by this fall for the first phase of the project with the full completion by America’s 250th birthday in 2026.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.