Understanding Vermont’s geology one map at a time

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Geological Survey is releasing five new geological maps zoomed in on Woodsville, Barnet, Lincoln, Mount Ellen, and Brookfield.

The state, UVM, and Norwich University have worked to create these products by field mapping and digging in these areas to get a good idea of what’s happening beneath the surface.

The addition of these areas being mapped is part of the group’s goal to eventually create a complete map of the state.

“This is going to be the first of its kind, all one degree sheet that’s fully mapped for the surficial geology at a scale, that land use planners that towns and municipalities, private citizens can actually use those maps for very particular reasons,” said Ben DeJong, State Geologist Department of Environmental Conservation, Agency of Natural Resources.

DeJong says the geology maps can help towns and individuals with hazard identification and management. they also help understand the plumbing beneath any given site and can provide insight into the potential for landslides.

“It’s quite important that that that substrate the geologic framework is well studied. and we do that we show that in a geologic maps and then towns and regional planning commission’s for example, can use those maps and developing transportation resilience plans,” said DeJong.

The next project of the Vermont geological survey is to add 4 more areas to the list in the next two years. By 2024, DeJong says they hope to have a seamless product with all of the map sections are aligned and the geology matches correctly that covers a lot of ground.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.