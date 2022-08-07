What to do: Sunday, August 7

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region for Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Revving up those engines for Antique Tractor Day at Billings Farm in Woodstock, Vt. It’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Antique Tractor Day features a parade, a slow race, and the opportunity to meet with tractor exhibitors, and learn about the history of each tractor.

Admission is $17 dollars for adults, $8 dollars for children ages 4-15, and free for kids 3 and under.

From tractors, to German cars. At the Champlain Valley Exposition, you can attend the Wolfsgart car show.

The show features classic and modern air-cooled cars, European inspired cars, and much more. The gates open at 10:00 a.m. with an award ceremony starting at 2:00 p.m.

A link to the full schedule of events can be found here.

It’s the final day at Franklin County Field Days. The event takes place on Airport Road in Highgate Center, Vt.

The fair features rides, agriculture, and of course plenty of fair food to choose from. The grounds and exhibits open starting at 7:30 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m.

The cost of admission is $15 dollars per person. That price includes access to rides, track events, exhibits, and live music.

The full list of activities and things to do at the fair, can be found here.

