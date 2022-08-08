Accessible kayak dock added to Burlington waterfront

There's a new addition at the boat launch on Burlington's waterfront. It's an easy-launch kayak...
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kayakers with mobility challenges can now get into Lake Champlain more easily.

Dragonheart Vermont just donated it about a month ago.

But executive Director Nina Atkinson said Dragonheart has been fundraising for it for the last four or five years to raise the $20,000 needed.

“We thought that everybody should have the opportunity to enjoy the water like we do,” Atkinson said. “It allows a kayaker or a small boat like a canoe to help yourself into these rollers and you just power yourself out onto the water and coming back you just pick up a little speed and come right back on.”

They say the launch is easy to use and no one gets their feet wet.

Dragonheart Vermont says their only regret about the accessible launch is that it isn’t big enough for their 20-person dragon boats!

