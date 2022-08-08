Actor Ezra Miller suspected in Vermont burglary, police say

STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - An actor with Vermont ties has been arrested on burglary charges.

Ezra Miller, who is known for various roles but most notably as the superhero the Flash in the Justice League, is facing charges in the Green Mountain State.

Police say back in May there was a burglary at a residence on County Road in Stamford, Vermont, where several bottles of alcohol were stolen.

Police say their investigation pointed to Miller as a suspect.

Miller was located Sunday and issued a citation to appear in court.

Miller also faces charges including assault, disorderly conduct and harassment from different incidents that happened in the spring, before this alleged burglary in Vermont.

Miller will face a judge in September.

