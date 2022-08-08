Beware of wild parsnip: How you could get burned by this pretty plant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters beware! Wild parsnip is in full bloom.

It may look pretty but the reaction can be ugly.

“If they stop on the side of the road and a beautiful patch of yellow flowers, they should certainly avoid touching the plants or picking any of those flowers,” Vt. State Toxicologist Sarah Vose advised.

Summer is the season for wild parsnip. It’s an invasive species with sap that can cause a reaction and blistering on human skin when it’s exposed to sunlight.

Wild parsnip is 5 feet tall. It’s often confused with the nontoxic plant Queen Anne’s lace.

It can be found all over Vermont: in your backyard, on the side of the road, in meadows.

“Someplace like Huntington Gorge or the potholes at any search in a low-lying area would be an issue. And the team just needs to be aware of it just like any other hazard, right? So it’s just like we treat it just like poison ivy,” said Doug Veliko of Stowe Mountain Rescue.

Wild parsnip is seen less frequently at high elevations, but Stowe Mountain Rescue crews try to avoid it on missions at lower levels and they encourage Vermonters to do the same.

“There’s a lot of people that really are not aware of it, it’s not, you know, it looks completely benign. If you know it looks really like a perfect cross between goldenrod and Queen Anne’s lace, which is everywhere, so you wouldn’t people don’t think much of it,” Veliko said.

To avoid wild parsnip, Vose says to wear long clothes. And if you think you might be exposed: “Wash their skin immediately after getting back inside and wash their clothes very well,” she advised.

Vose says if you develop blisters, call your health care provider. She says skin care reactions aren’t reportable diseases, so there isn’t data on the frequency of wild parsnip health impacts.

“But you know, anecdotally, we can all probably recall stories of friends or neighbors who have come in contact with it and you know, in some cases had very painful blisters,” Vose said.

If you have wild parsnips on your property, Vose says don’t try to get rid of it now. Wait and do it in the spring. That’s because the plants are holding a lot of sap right now which increases your chance of a bad reaction.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.