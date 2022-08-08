Domestic violence involved in Burlington murder-suicide, police say

Police say a murder-attempted murder-suicide in Burlington had domestic violence components. -...
Police say a murder-attempted murder-suicide in Burlington had domestic violence components. - File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a murder-attempted murder-suicide in Burlington had domestic violence components.

Burlington police are still investigating what led to the tragedy two weeks ago on North Winooski Avenue.

Investigators say one of the victims is still hospitalized dealing with injuries from the shooting.

The suspect took his own life, and police say he knew both victims and there was an amorous relationship involved.

In order to fill out the full picture of what happened, police will need to interview the victim.

“It’s a delicate situation. This is somebody who has been through a lot. The ability to do the things we need to do to understand what occurred, we have to be cognizant of that. We have to be compassionate and caring about that and those take a backseat to worrying about a timetable for that,” Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said.

Police also are still investigating the second homicide which took place in Burlington in July.

Related Stories:

UVM student fatally shot in murder-suicide knew assailant for several years

Burlington police: Man shot 2 women and then turned gun on himself

Early morning shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Burlington

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
Timber rattlesnake-File photo
Rutland woman warning other hikers about timber rattlesnakes
A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records
Vermont D.E.C.
Understanding Vermont’s geology one map at a time

Latest News

There's a push in Winooski to change zoning regulations and make it easier to add housing in...
Winooski aims to change zoning to make it easier to add housing in the city
An actor with Vermont ties has been arrested on burglary charges. - File photo
Actor Ezra Miller suspected in Vermont burglary, police say
A deadline is looming in New York to pay back borrowed COVID unemployment cash and the state is...
New York businesses on the hook for pandemic unemployment payments
Vermonters beware! Wild parsnip is in full bloom. The invasive species can cause a bad allergic...
Beware of wild parsnip: How you could get burned by this pretty plant