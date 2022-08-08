Domestic violence involved in Burlington murder-suicide, police say

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a murder-attempted murder-suicide in Burlington had domestic violence components.

Burlington police are still investigating what led to the tragedy two weeks ago on North Winooski Avenue.

Investigators say one of the victims is still hospitalized dealing with injuries from the shooting.

The suspect took his own life, and police say he knew both victims and there was an amorous relationship involved.

In order to fill out the full picture of what happened, police will need to interview the victim.

“It’s a delicate situation. This is somebody who has been through a lot. The ability to do the things we need to do to understand what occurred, we have to be cognizant of that. We have to be compassionate and caring about that and those take a backseat to worrying about a timetable for that,” Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said.

Police also are still investigating the second homicide which took place in Burlington in July.

