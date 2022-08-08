Dragonboats return to Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fitness, teamwork and community. Those are the key words heard over and over Sunday from courageous cancer survivors at Lake Champlain’s annual Dragonboat Festival.

The yearly Lake Champlain Dragonboat Festival has returned from Covid hiatus and paddle boats and fun are back on the water. And fighting it all the way is the goal. As the Dragonheart breast cancer survivor non-profit hosts another year of paddle boating in an effort to raise awareness and funds for Vermont cancer survivors.

“I wanted to make sure I could kayak this summer... because I like kayaking. She said have you ever considered doing dragon boat, I says no, I’ve seen it on tv and I would always like to get out there some weekend. And so she got me in contact with someone from Dragonboat.” said Kim Kimball.

Kimball and her crew have all been effected by breast cancer in one form or another. Kimball is a survivor and this is her teams first time attending the event as Kim’s crew are the festival’s number one to raise the most funds for the event.

“Well I’m Kim, and I got a mastectomy and I only have one boob.”

Kimball’s paddlers are categorized as a community crew in the race along with other top fund raiser teams. Jeanne Agner is also a survivor and even though breast cancer has been hard, she says laughter eases the pain.

“The word breast cancer, or being flat, or having one boob, or having whatever you might be left with after you’ve had breast cancer... it’s just... we can kind of now joke about it. So it’s fun to do that,” said Agner.

“We are Kim’s One Boob Crew.” the team shouted.

Kimball’s crew raced in at least two community team races Sunday. Most everyone on the team was just there to have fun. Cancer survivor Justine Myers says these events are important... and talks about the feelings behind having this illness.

“It was frustrating at first, right. When the news comes in for the second time. Yeah I used some choice words to express myself. Why would this come back again? They can’t focus on that, you have to focus on what’s best for you right now and that’s what we did,” said team member Justine Myers.

This year there weren’t as many teams due to Covid restrictions, but the Dragonheart Vermont organization says its great to be back doing the work and will start planning for next year.

For more information: https://dragonheartvermont.org/

