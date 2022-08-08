Major upgrades on tap for New Hampshire wastewater facility

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - After years of attempts to mitigate pollution in the Sugar River, major upgrades are coming to the wastewater facility in Newport, New Hampshire.

The Granite State’s congressional delegation says more than $6 million will be used to overhaul the system.

Lawmakers say the project is essential to stem pollution that could pose health risks to the town and communities downstream along the Sugar River.

The funding comes from the Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

