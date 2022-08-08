NAACP to hold hair clinic for young BIPOC Vermonters

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) --- Braiding and barber appointments are being held for young BIPOC Vermonters in September.

The Rutland Area branch of the NAACP says hair clinics for Juneteenth were successful, so more appointments are being offered.

The next clinic is Sunday, September 4 from noon to 5p.m. in Castleton.

This is for BIOPOC kids under 18 from Bennington, Addison, and Rutland counties.

The NAACP is also giving out backpacks and school supplies.

It’s free and you can sign up by clicking this link.

