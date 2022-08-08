NAACP to hold hair clinic for young BIPOC Vermonters

The Rutland branch of the NAACP is hosting a hair clinic September 4 for BIPOC kids in Addison, Rutland, and Bennington counties, Vermont
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) --- Braiding and barber appointments are being held for young BIPOC Vermonters in September.

The Rutland Area branch of the NAACP says hair clinics for Juneteenth were successful, so more appointments are being offered.

The next clinic is Sunday, September 4 from noon to 5p.m. in Castleton.

This is for BIOPOC kids under 18 from Bennington, Addison, and Rutland counties.

The NAACP is also giving out backpacks and school supplies.

It’s free and you can sign up by clicking this link.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
Timber rattlesnake-File photo
Rutland woman warning other hikers about timber rattlesnakes
A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
Vermont D.E.C.
Understanding Vermont’s geology one map at a time
VTrans says a construction project along one of Vermont's busiest roads is running ahead of...
Burlington roundabout project running ahead of schedule

Latest News

The Rutland branch of the NAACP is hosting a hair clinic September 4 for BIPOC kids in Addison,...
Back to school hair styling clinic for BIPOC young Vermonters
Senators Biden and Leahy share mixed reactions to the passing of the Inflation Reduction act
Vermont senators react to the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act
File Photo: Olympia Sports
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
After an all-night debate on Capitol Hill from Saturday into Sunday, and votes on 37 amendments...
Vt. Senators react to passage of Inflation Reduction Act