New York businesses on the hook for pandemic unemployment payments

A deadline is looming in New York to pay back borrowed COVID unemployment cash and the state is...
A deadline is looming in New York to pay back borrowed COVID unemployment cash and the state is looking at businesses to foot the bill. Now, there's a push to find alternative solutions. - File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - While life is starting to look and feel normal again, many businesses are still facing pandemic problems.

In New York, a deadline is looming to pay back borrowed unemployment money and the state is looking at businesses to foot the bill.

Now, there is a push to find alternative solutions.

Any business that pays into unemployment insurance will see a rise in their rates-- that’s small businesses, municipalities, nonprofits and school districts.

Businesses say the state needs to find other ways to pay this bill because it’s the one that forced these businesses to close in the first place.

“It is a vicious circle right now,” said Robin Pierce of the West Side Ballroom.

Businesses were forced to close with little to no notice in March 2020 and are still not back on their feet.

Now, they face inflation, raises in base pay to recruit and retain employees, and supply chain issues.

In New York, there’s another hurdle-- a $7.6 billion bill for the federal unemployment insurance trust fund.

“It may very well be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for some of our small businesses,” Pierce said.

Anyone with a payroll pays into the trust fund and is currently paying the max rate. Businesses that pay into the trust fund are getting hit with an interest assessment surcharge on the debt whether they laid off employees during the pandemic or not.

“I think $136 million is due in interest come November,” said Assemblyman Bill Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

If that surcharge isn’t paid by November, the interest rate will rise, requiring businesses to pay an additional $21 per employee.

If not paid by January, employers will need to pay an additional $42 per employee.

Businesses fear that when rates rise, it’s not common to see the state bring it back down.

“Any unnecessary cost right now really hurts us and I think New York is making a mistake by trying to put this extra added pressure onto small businesses that are really just trying to stay in business,” said Shannon Wilkins of Rulf’s Orchard and Livingood’s Restaurant & Brewery.

Jones says there are options, like using the surplus in state income and sales tax or revenues made from legal gambling. That way the interest isn’t falling on business owners. But that requires a vote and an emergency session called to order by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“There are resources out there to take care of this in the short term, and we certainly have to tackle the long-term deficit,” Jones said.

Business leaders also say it should come from the state because it was the state’s mandate that forced the businesses to close.

“Go back and take care of that bulk of that debt that’s sitting out there so over the next three to four years we don’t see businesses suffering for something that wasn’t their fault,” said Garry Douglas of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Douglas says 32 states use a portion of COVID relief to pay off the interest. New York has not done that and does still have money in reserve.

Jones says they are also working with federal partners to see if there are any federal dollars that could be used to help offset costs.

