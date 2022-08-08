NY looking at new ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State is looking at new ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters.

The NYS Vol. Firefighter Recruitment and Retention Task Force. met virtually to address challenges and offer up new concepts. They looked at volunteer departments across the country for ideas.

The task force says some of the biggest barriers are lack of job opportunities in the community and the cost of living. Some of the ideas to offer a fix were tax incentives, offering childcare at departments and getting programs into technical high schools to help get the needed requirements for the job at a younger age.

“We are looking at how are the other states using those opportunities and how did they break that stigma with education and get themselves into the schools,” said Art Bill Streicher from the NYS Vol. Firefighter Recruitment and Retention Task Force.

They also want to diversify and look at under represented groups of people and offer mentorship programs.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
Timber rattlesnake-File photo
Rutland woman warning other hikers about timber rattlesnakes
A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
Jesse LaFlam, Christopher Merritt and Zachary Russell
3 arrested in Springfield kidnapping; 4th suspect killed in Bennington homicide
VTrans says a construction project along one of Vermont's busiest roads is running ahead of...
Burlington roundabout project running ahead of schedule

Latest News

Burlington
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer
Montpelier Police reevaluate responses after reduction in officers
Montpelier Police reevaluate responses after reduction in officers
NY looking at new ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters
Burlington
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer