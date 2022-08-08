Police investigating death of Dartmouth grad in Hanover

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement.

They are not naming the man but say he was found early Sunday morning on the rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover.

They reached him by boat, then took him to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where he died.

Police say the man was 24 and was in town with his family for the class of 2020 commencement.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.