Police investigating death of Dartmouth grad in Hanover

Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement....
Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement. (Source: Gray News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement.

They are not naming the man but say he was found early Sunday morning on the rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover.

They reached him by boat, then took him to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where he died.

Police say the man was 24 and was in town with his family for the class of 2020 commencement.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
Timber rattlesnake-File photo
Rutland woman warning other hikers about timber rattlesnakes
A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records
Vermont D.E.C.
Understanding Vermont’s geology one map at a time

Latest News

Raul Cardona
Suspect in Bennington murder turns himself in
MiVT: MTN GRL Studio
Monday Weathercast
Monday Weathercast
assistance
VERAP
Candidates make final pitch to voters ahead of Vermont primary election