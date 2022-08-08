Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia

The Seattle Mariners adopted a dog, saving it from being euthanized. (Credit: The Seattle Mariners via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (CNN) - The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot.

Meet Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia.

The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
Timber rattlesnake-File photo
Rutland woman warning other hikers about timber rattlesnakes
A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
Vermont D.E.C.
Understanding Vermont’s geology one map at a time
Burlington
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer

Latest News

Montpelier's new mural by artist Mauricio Ramirez.
Vandalism sparks idea for Montpelier mural
FILE - Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Oct....
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."
Casper hiring professional nappers
Irwin, Germain take top spots at Biathlon Rollerski Championships
Irwin, Germain take top spots at Biathlon Rollerski Championships
Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in California.
WATCH: Pups ride tandem during the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championships