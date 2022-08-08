State program aims to help more eligible Vermonters pay rent, utilities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state program helps people pay their rent and utilities, but leaders say that not enough people are taking advantage of it.

“I just wanted to thank this program,” said David Call of Burlington. “It was the best thing that ever happened and saved our souls.”

Call is one of the people who has gotten some help with his bills from the Vermont State Housing Authority’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

“I’ve been using the money wisely to buy fire insurance in case something might go wrong. It gave me a chance to get out of some, you know, replaced some all the stuff that I lost,” Call said.

“VERAP can cover up to 100% of your rent and utility is for up to 18 months. It goes directly to your utility company or your property management company,” said Michael Reinhardt, a VERAP outreach team member.

Outreach members like Reinhardt say the program’s mission is to help alleviate income pressure on tenants and landlords and restore stability to the rental community.

“As we know, there is a real housing affordability crisis in the state. And this is providing a lot of much-needed help to people,” Reinhardt said.

But Reinhardt says it could be helping more people.

“What we know from our work is there is very broad eligibility and a lot of people just assume that it’s a low-income housing program and are not applying. But the money is out there. And we want to make sure it gets into the pockets of everyone that could be eligible,” he said.

If eligible for financial assistance, the funds can be used to cover future rent payments, past-due rent balances and cover a portion of any current or past due utility bills. They say the process to apply is relatively quick and easy.

“If you just Google VERAP, and you click on the first link, it’ll take you to an application page. The application does take about 10 to 15 minutes and they just require some basic information,” Reinhardt said.

The requirements for eligibility are broad.

“If you’re spending, if your household is spending more than 30% of its gross monthly income toward rent and utilities, then you will very likely be eligible. ut even beyond that, there is broader eligibility such as production and income due to COVID-19,” Reinhardt said.

Outreach members say they will host in-person events to help people who are interested in applying get through the process to receive assistance.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.