Suspect in Bennington murder turns himself in

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man wanted for a homicide in Bennington is now in police custody.

Bennington Police say Raul Cardona turned himself in on Monday.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Last Wednesday, police found Patrick Mullinnex, 38, shot to death inside a Bennington apartment.

Police named Cardona as a suspect after that saying they believed he fled the state.

