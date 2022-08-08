Suspect in Bennington murder turns himself in
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man wanted for a homicide in Bennington is now in police custody.
Bennington Police say Raul Cardona turned himself in on Monday.
He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Last Wednesday, police found Patrick Mullinnex, 38, shot to death inside a Bennington apartment.
Police named Cardona as a suspect after that saying they believed he fled the state.
