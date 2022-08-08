A sweet treat pop up appeared in the Happy Place Cafe

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington has found success with occasional “pop up” markets featuring local businesses... and Sunday’s theme was all about women. The entrepreneurs are grateful to be inside on a hot day.

This it the first time that the Comedy Club has hosted a sweet treat pop up in their Happy Place Cafe.

The establishment has hosted two pop ups this summer so far... and Sunday all business owners were women. From cotton candy... to freshly made cannoli’s... the women say this is a great way to make connections. And Burlington’s Crazy Cotton Candy Lady is relieved to keep her sweet treats out of the heat.

“So me and small oven pastries we’re both at Shelburne farmers market yesterday (Saturday) and her product is similar to mine, like sensitive, so she had to keep hers in a cooler. I lost some product just because some sunlight got in and cooked it you know, but it still tastes good,” said Kristie Armstrong owner of ‘Crazy Cotton Candy Lady’.

The Cafe intends to hold more pop ups as we move into fall and winter.

