Testimony ends in trial of truck driver accused in deadly NH motorcycle crash

LANCASTER, N.H. (WCAX) - Testimony ended Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the truck driver accused of killing seven motorcycle riders in a Northern New Hampshire crash.

A judge dismissed several of the charges against Zhukovskyy last week related to his drug use at the time of the collision.

Now, it’s the third week of the trial and it was the defense’s turn to call witnesses. They tried to build the case that it was actually the lead motorcycle rider who caused the crash.

Zhukovskyy is charged with more than a dozen counts including negligent homicide and manslaughter. Prosecutors say in 2019, he was high and not paying attention when his truck crossed the center line on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire, into the path of oncoming bikers. Seven were killed.

But how and why the accident happened is up for dispute.

William Howerton is a crash reconstruction expert and one of several witnesses for the defense.

“The angle that the first motorcycle came into contact with the pickup truck was very different than the second motorcycle,” Howerton said.

Zhukovskyy’s lawyers argue it was actually the lead rider who was drunk and swerved that deadly evening. They say that the initial impact caused the truck to careen into the oncoming lane.

“What is going to happen, you are going to slow this part of the truck down when you strike this object. It is going to cause the truck to pivot,” Howerton said.

Holly Coulter of Jefferson, New Hampshire, was driving with her husband on Route 2 moments before the crash. She testified that she saw the truck veer into the oncoming traffic.

“It swerved over toward the car in front and we went way over toward the white line,” Coulter said.

She also testified that Zhukovskyy was looking down, as if he dropped something when he drove by.

“When I looked in the mirror he had corrected it and went back over,” Coulter said.

Zhukovskyy admitted to using heroin and cocaine the morning of the crash. But, last week, the judge dismissed eight charges, saying the state failed to prove Zhukovskyy was under the influence at the time of the crash.

During Monday’s testimony, the crash expert said skidmarks and physical evidence at the scene show the truck was driving straight and braked just prior to the collision.

Defense lawyer: That mark shows there was braking prior to the accident?

William Howerton: Yes.

Defense lawyer: It shows the truck was driving parallel to the roadway prior to the impact?

William Howerton: Correct.

The crash reconstruction expert was the last witness scheduled to be called for the defense.

Closing arguments are expected on Tuesday.

