Towns to vote on Starksboro’s plan to withdraw from school district

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Bristol, Monkton and New Haven residents will vote Tuesday on whether or not Starksboro can withdraw from the Mount Abraham Unified School District.

Starksboro residents voted in favor of withdrawal back in May. This is the next step.

The group Starksboro Save Our Schools is concerned that Robinson Elementary would be closed without their vote as a result of a merger being explored between the Mount Abraham Unified School District and the Addison Northwest School District.

This withdrawal would only occur if that merger passes in the November election.

“We are committed to the benefit to the students and the citizens of Starksboro deciding when it if ever might be time to close Robinson. The other thing that we are really committed to is keeping the governance of a school as close to the kids and the teachers and the staff as possible,” said Susan Klaiber of the Starksboro Save Our Schools Committee.

If New Haven, Monkton and Bristol ratify the decision for Starksboro to withdraw, the town of Starksboro will seek approval from the Vermont Agency of Education. The town would have to prepare a report and financial analysis for the state about the withdrawal’s impact.

I reached out to the Mount Abraham Unified School District for a comment on this vote but did not hear back before this story was published.

Related Stories:

Scott signs bill changing process for towns to leave school districts

Bill could make it harder for Vermont towns to leave union school districts

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.