Towns to vote on Starksboro’s plan to withdraw from school district

Starksboro is in the process of withdrawing from the Mount Abraham Union School District...
Starksboro is in the process of withdrawing from the Mount Abraham Union School District because some fear the town's elementary school could close. - File photo(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Bristol, Monkton and New Haven residents will vote Tuesday on whether or not Starksboro can withdraw from the Mount Abraham Unified School District.

Starksboro residents voted in favor of withdrawal back in May. This is the next step.

The group Starksboro Save Our Schools is concerned that Robinson Elementary would be closed without their vote as a result of a merger being explored between the Mount Abraham Unified School District and the Addison Northwest School District.

This withdrawal would only occur if that merger passes in the November election.

“We are committed to the benefit to the students and the citizens of Starksboro deciding when it if ever might be time to close Robinson. The other thing that we are really committed to is keeping the governance of a school as close to the kids and the teachers and the staff as possible,” said Susan Klaiber of the Starksboro Save Our Schools Committee.

If New Haven, Monkton and Bristol ratify the decision for Starksboro to withdraw, the town of Starksboro will seek approval from the Vermont Agency of Education. The town would have to prepare a report and financial analysis for the state about the withdrawal’s impact.

I reached out to the Mount Abraham Unified School District for a comment on this vote but did not hear back before this story was published.

Related Stories:

Scott signs bill changing process for towns to leave school districts

Bill could make it harder for Vermont towns to leave union school districts

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake...
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
Timber rattlesnake-File photo
Rutland woman warning other hikers about timber rattlesnakes
A serious crash closed down Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon.
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
Vermont D.E.C.
Understanding Vermont’s geology one map at a time
Burlington
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer

Latest News

Tucked into the woods behind the Rock Point School in Burlington is an old trail with some new...
Writers help transform old Burlington trail into new poetry path
Zarabeth Duell opened MTN GRL Studio about 5 years ago.
MiVT: MTN GRL Studio
There's a new addition at the boat launch on Burlington's waterfront. It's an easy-launch kayak...
Accessible kayak dock added to Burlington waterfront
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records