Vandalism sparks idea for Montpelier mural

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A large-scale art mural is now on display in Montpelier.

Montpelier artist Gene Leon said recurring vandalism sparked the idea for the mural.

Thanks to fundraising and a grant, the mural is now up at the Shaw’s on Main Street in Montpelier.

More than 60 artists applied to do the project. Mauricio Ramirez from Chicago won. His design showcases portraits of local residents in vibrant colors.

