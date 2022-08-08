Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

File Photo: Olympia Sports
File Photo: Olympia Sports(WDTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business.

Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores in the East Coast.

The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway.

That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport, Morrisville, Berlin and Bennington.

The one in Littleton, New Hampshire is also closing.

