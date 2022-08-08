Vt. hospital says worker improperly accessed patient records

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Northwestern Medical Center officials say a hospital worker inappropriately accessed patient medical records.

Following an internal investigation, leaders at the St. Albans hospital say an employee accessed the protected personal information of patients without authorization. It included names, birthdates, Social Security numbers and medical histories. The hospital says it did not include financial information.

The breaches happened multiple times between May 21, 2021, and June 10, 2022, and the hospital has sent letters to patients whose information was likely accessed.

The employee, who the hospital says was not in a clinical role, was fired.

Northwestern Medical Center says it’s now taking steps to identify system and technology updates to improve patient confidentiality.

